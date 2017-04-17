Watch live coverage about future of F...

Watch live coverage about future of Flint water supply

The long-term options include remaining a customer of the Great Lakes Water Authority, upgrading the city's water treatment plant and processing raw Lake Huron water from the Karegnondi Water Authority, or purchasing pre-treated KWA water from Genesee County.

