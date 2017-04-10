U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow touts pl...

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow touts plans to bring back U.S. jobs

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow visited a Flint factory Tuesday afternoon to talk about how she plans to bring jobs back to America. Stabenow spoke about her American Jobs Agenda at a press conference Tuesday, April 11, at Rogers Foam Automotive Corporation, located near West Kearsley and Grand Traverse streets in Flint.

