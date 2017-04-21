Trump budget cuts could increase lead hazards
The water crisis in Flint, Michigan focused national attention on the dangers of lead exposure, and over the past year Reuters has found more than 3,400 neighborhoods across the United States where childhood lead poisoning rates are at least twice as high as Flint's. Now President Trump is pushing for steep budget cuts that experts say could cause more children, not fewer, to suffer the lifelong effects of lead exposure.
