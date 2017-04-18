Trio charged with murder after body found in trunk of car in Corunna
King, Marshall, and Wilson - ages 33, 27, and 25, respectively - face the potential of a life sentence in prison in relation to the death of Freddie Porter. Porter, 42, of Caro, was discovered by Corunna police around 7:30 a.m. on April 6 in the trunk of a 2011 Chevy Malibu parked at a softball field in Mitchell Park off Ferry Street near the Shiawassee River.
