Trace three years of trauma and change in Flint's water system

After decades of purchasing pre-treated Lake Huron water from the Detroit water system, city officials put their treatment plant into full-time operation in April 2014, a year after announcing their intent to become a partner in the Karegnondi Water Authority. A series of emergency managers, appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder, took the necessary steps to put the plant into service, saying the move could provide a one-time windfall of $5 million while the city and Genesee County, partners in the KWA, build their own pipeline to the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.