The Flint Water Crisis Is Far From Over: They Still Need New Pipes
Three years ago , the city of Flint, Michigan, in search of a cheaper water supply, connected its system to the nearby Flint River. The switch was meant to be temporary; as such, officials neglected to treat the water flowing into the pipes to ensure it wouldn't cause corrosion.
