Taco Bell Set to Unleash Fried Egg Ta...

Taco Bell Set to Unleash Fried Egg Taco Shell This Spring

14 hrs ago

Foodbeast reports the egg-shell taco will test in the Flint, Michigan area later this spring, along with another menu item that's being called a croissant-burrito hybrid. Business Insider got an early taste : Taco Bell's earlier innovations in breakfast taco vehicles included waffles and biscuits, so perhaps ditching the starch altogether in this paleo-friendly offering is the natural next step? a Fast-casual favorite Panera Bread has a new owner .

