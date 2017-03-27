Supreme Court could decide if Michigan EM law violates Voting Rights Act
Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging Michigan's emergency manager law, contending Flint's water crisis is a poster child for 'what happens when the government is allowed to run our communities based only on the 'bottom line.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Max Jensen
|296
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC