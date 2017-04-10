Subpoena reveals federal grand jury investigation of Flint water crisis
A federal grand jury has spent more than a year investigating the Flint water crisis, according to a subpoena served on the city at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office. The subpoena, obtained by MLive-The Flint Journal, shows federal prosecutors made an extensive request for documents from the city of Flint as part of the grand jury proceedings.
