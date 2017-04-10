Subpoena reveals federal grand jury i...

Subpoena reveals federal grand jury investigation of Flint water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A federal grand jury has spent more than a year investigating the Flint water crisis, according to a subpoena served on the city at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office. The subpoena, obtained by MLive-The Flint Journal, shows federal prosecutors made an extensive request for documents from the city of Flint as part of the grand jury proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 2 Max Jensen 296
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC