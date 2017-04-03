Student says Flint families feel forgotten, frustrated
Every time Flint junior Jene'a Johnson visits home, she returns to Central Michigan University feeling guilty about leaving her family in her hometown. While many students visit home to relax, school is where Johnson can de-stress from the hardships of Flint's ongoing struggle to provide clean water to its residents.
