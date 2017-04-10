Stateside to hold live show in Flint on Saturday, April 22
Michigan Radio's daily talk show, Stateside , hosted by Cynthia Canty, will travel to Flint on Saturday, April 22, 2017, for a special live show. The Flint show will be taped live at the Flint Institute of Arts, 1120 East Kearsley Street, on Saturday, April 22 from 7:00 -8:30 PM.
