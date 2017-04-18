Severe weather with an isolated tornado possible in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint
A fairly strong storm system will move through Lower Michigan today. This afternoon and early evening will have weather features that could produce severe thunderstorms in the southeast corner of Lower Michigan.
