Service line replacement work about to ratchet up in Flint
A summer of underground construction is expected to start next week with dozens of service line replacements and volunteers visiting homes in advance of the digging. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a news release Friday, April 28, the volunteers with the American Association of Retired Persons have begun mailing consent forms to residents and will go door to door starting Saturday, April 29. "We've replaced service lines at more than 850 homes since my FAST Start initiative began last year," Weaver's statement says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 25
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC