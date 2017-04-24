Service line replacement work about to ratchet up in Flint

A summer of underground construction is expected to start next week with dozens of service line replacements and volunteers visiting homes in advance of the digging. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a news release Friday, April 28, the volunteers with the American Association of Retired Persons have begun mailing consent forms to residents and will go door to door starting Saturday, April 29. "We've replaced service lines at more than 850 homes since my FAST Start initiative began last year," Weaver's statement says.

