Service line replacement work about t...

Service line replacement work about to ratchet up in Flint

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A summer of underground construction is expected to start next week with dozens of service line replacements and volunteers visiting homes in advance of the digging. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a news release Friday, April 28, the volunteers with the American Association of Retired Persons have begun mailing consent forms to residents and will go door to door starting Saturday, April 29. "We've replaced service lines at more than 850 homes since my FAST Start initiative began last year," Weaver's statement says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Mogsoggindog 20,980
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 25 Matt 297
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC