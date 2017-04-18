Senate panel cuts Flint food dollars ...

Senate panel cuts Flint food dollars from agriculture budget, rankling Democrats

10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A proposed $680,000 cut to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development budget funding Double Up Food Bucks led Democrats to oppose the bill in the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday. The Double Up Food Bucks are currently in place in Flint, which is suffering from a water crisis stemming from a water source switch made under a state-appointed emergency manager.

