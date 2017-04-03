Search on for second suspect in kidna...

Search on for second suspect in kidnapping over drug debt

9 hrs ago

Police are on the search for a second suspect after a 58-year-old man was abducted from a Flint Township apartment complex over a drug debt and found in Flint. Officers with the Flint Township Police Department were called out around 10:45 p.m March 31 to Flint Heights Terrace off Miller Road for a reported kidnapping and learned the man was abducted at gunpoint because he owed money.

