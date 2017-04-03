Racine Mayor Will Leave Job to Lead G...

Racine Mayor Will Leave Job to Lead Great Lakes Mayors Coalition

Racine voters chose John Dickert to serve as their mayor, starting in 2009. This summer, he'll abandon his post to take a job with the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities initiative .

