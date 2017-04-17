Queen Latifah Takes Cher Spot In A Ne...

Queen Latifah Takes Cher Spot In A New Movie About Flint, Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Queen Latifah has signed on to star in and executive produce a new TV movie about the Flint water crisis in Michigan. Singer/actress Cher was originally attached to the project, but she dropped out last month due to a family matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr no vote 20,963
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 2 Max Jensen 296
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar '17 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC