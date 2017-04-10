Queen Latifah, Betsy Brandt, Jill Scott & Marin Ireland To Star...

Queen Latifah , Betsy Brandt , Jill Scott and Marin Ireland are set to headline Flint , Lifetime 's original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, MI, from Sony Pictures TV. Queen Latifah also will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Katie Couric, reuniting with Zadan & Meron, Lifetime and Sony TV after collaborating on Steel Magnolias , the third most-watched original telecast ever in the network's history.

