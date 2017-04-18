Police: 6 arrested at Flint meeting o...

Police: 6 arrested at Flint meeting on city's water supply

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, April 20, 2017, photo, Flint police Officer Kristopher Jones removes resident Leah Palladeno, in handcuffs, from a town hall meeting at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, related to the city's crisis with lead-tainted water, in Flint, Mich. Police say six people were arrested for disorderly conduct or other reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 2 Max Jensen 296
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar '17 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC