Omarosa Manigault Booed At National Action Network Conference

During the National Action Network annual convention in New York City this week - which began with the statement that the annual convention, led by the civil rights organization and Reverend Al Sharpton, was a "resistance," - the White House advisor took to the stage, and naturally, there were few fans in the crowd. Manigault spoke about her work during the 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, and specifically mentioned her with work with the Trump administration on historically black colleges and universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.