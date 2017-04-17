Need a job? Head to the Flint & Genesee Job Fair
If you're looking to fill one of the jobs, head to the Flint & Genesee Job Fair on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker College of Flint. Check in for the job fair will be at the student center, and is open to adults 18 and older.
