Movie On Pediatrician Dr Mona, Who Sounded Alarm On Lead Poisoning Of Flint, Michigan Kids

EXCLUSIVE : Anonymous Content optioned both life rights and a book written by Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha , the pediatrician whose groundbreaking research revealed that an entire generation of children were exposed to unsafe levels of lead in Flint, Michigan. The feature film will be written and directed by Cherien Dabis, and produced by Anonymous Content's Michael Sugar and Rosalie Swedlin .

