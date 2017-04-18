Monroe Truck Equipment Acquires Towmaster
Monroe Truck Equipment acquired Towmaster Inc., a Litchfield, Minn.-based manufacturer of tag and large fifth-wheel trailers for construction and rental markets. The company also distributes and installs truck equipment for municipal and commercial fleet operators specializing in snow and ice removal.
