Michigan Legislature sends $100M in federal funding to Flint

A bill to pass $100 million from the federal government to the city of Flint is on its way to Gov. Rick Snyder for approval after a disagreement and one legislative "mulligan." The bill was held up for weeks because it originally contained a $3 million grant to help Macomb County fix the sinkhole in Fraser.

