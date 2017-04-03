Michigan faces long-term fiscal pressure from Flint crisis: S&P

Michigan's finances could be pressured from additional costs related to the years-long lead-tainted water crisis in Flint even after a recent court-approved settlement, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday. A U.S. Court judge approved a deal on March 28 requiring the state to pay $87 million to identify and replace service lines in Flint containing lead or galvanized steel by 2020.

