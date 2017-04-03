Michigan faces long-term fiscal press...

Michigan faces long-term fiscal pressure from Flint crisis: S&P

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

Michigan's finances could be pressured from additional costs related to the years-long lead-tainted water crisis in Flint even after a recent court-approved settlement, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday. A U.S. Court judge approved a deal on March 28 requiring the state to pay $87 million to identify and replace service lines in Flint containing lead or galvanized steel by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Sun Max Jensen 296
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC