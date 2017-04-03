Michigan faces long-term fiscal pressure from Flint crisis: S&P
Michigan's finances could be pressured from additional costs related to the years-long lead-tainted water crisis in Flint even after a recent court-approved settlement, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday. A U.S. Court judge approved a deal on March 28 requiring the state to pay $87 million to identify and replace service lines in Flint containing lead or galvanized steel by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Max Jensen
|296
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC