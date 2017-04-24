Michigan Civil Rights Commission urges U.S. Supreme Court to review emergency manager law
That's what commissioners decided with a 5-0 vote Tuesday. They ordered the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to file an amicus brief urging the high court to review the issues raised in the case Bellant v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Apple
|162
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC