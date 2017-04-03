Mich. congressman advocates for updat...

Mich. congressman advocates for updates to Lead & Copper Rule

A congressman representing Flint, Mich., introduced a bill that would require the Environmental Protection Agency to lower the acceptable levels of lead in drinking water, expanding sampling and testing procedures. Last week, Rep. Dan Kildee said the EPA needs to strengthen its Lead and Copper Rule in light of the water crisis in Flint, according to The Hill .

