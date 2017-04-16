Media and the Left Create Laughably Wrong MOAB Cost Calamity

Shortly after the U.S. military dropped a MOAB on an ISIS tunnel complex in Nangahar Province in Afghanistan, the media began citing the alleged costs involved. The exaggerations, some by a factor of over 1,000, even after considering all of the mission's likely direct costs, were laughably wild, and resulted from a combination of sloppy thinking and ignorant reporting.

