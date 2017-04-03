McCree Parking Ramp In Downtown Flint Closing Friday
Recent safety concerns have Genesee County closing down the McCree Parking Ramp in downtown Flint. On Friday, all of the ramps levels, as well as the elevator and skywalk, will no longer be available for use.
