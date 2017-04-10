Mateen Cleaves sex assault case will head toward trial
A judge has ruled that sexual assault charges against Mateen Cleaves were wrongfully dismissed and has ordered the case to go to trial. On Monday, April 10, in Genesee Circuit Court, Judge Archie L. Hayman ruled that District Judge M. Cathy Dowd "did abuse her discretion of power" in dismissing the sexual assault case against the former NBA and Michigan State basketball star.
