March for Science: Nearly 500 communities across the globe will partake in Earth Day rallies
This Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017, people in cities across the globe will march to celebrate science and its valuable role in everyday society. According to the event website , the march is not only about scientists and politicians; it is about the role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world.
