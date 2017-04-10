Man who fled country after ex-wife's 1982 death sentenced for murder

Nearly 35 years after fatally shooting his ex-wife, leaving her body in a Flint-area ditch and fleeing the country, a man has been sentenced for the murder of Salwa Isaac. On Wednesday, April 12, Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut sentenced Jeries Yacob Qumsyeh, 64, to spend 16 to 30 years in prison for Isaac's 1982 death.

