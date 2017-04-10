Man extradited to face charges in 1982 slaying is sentenced

Jeries Qumsyeh attends a sentencing hearing at the Genesee County Circuit Court in downtown Flint, Mich., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Qumsyeh, who was extradited from Canada to face a murder charge in the death of his former Flint-area wife more than three decades ago has been sentenced to 16 to 30 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.