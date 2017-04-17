Man extracted from car after crashing pickup truck into tree
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Flint police and fire departments responded to the crash on the 2700 block of Mackin Rd., according to a release. Firefighters extracted Michael Tramble, 41, from his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and transported him to Hurley Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.
