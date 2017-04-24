Man convicted of first-degree murder in basement slaying

A 24-year-old Flint man faces a life behind bars after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder Thursday, April 27. After several days of trial, a Genesee County jury found Daryl Tibbs guilty of three felony counts in the shooting death of 27-year-old Travis Galloway , including: Around 11 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2015, Flint police responded to the 900 block of West Paterson Street for a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.