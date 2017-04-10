Man convicted of dice game killing gets up to 45 years behind bars
A judge has sentenced a Flint man to spend up to four and a half decades in prison after killing a man when no one would play a dice game with him. On Monday, April 10, Genesee Circuit Judge Judith Fullerton sentenced Shautez James Lawson, 29, to 30-45 years in prison after a jury convicted him of five felony charges in relation to the August 2015 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Edward Johnson Jr. Manslaughter carries a statutory maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
