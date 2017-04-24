Lyndie Greenwood cast opposite Queen Latifah in Lifetime movie 'Flint'
Lyndie Greenwood, known for her roles as Jenny Mills on Fox's "Sleepy Hollow" and Sonya on CW's "Nikita," has been cast opposite Queen Latifah in the film "Flint," according to the Lifetime Network. A Lifetime spokeswoman confirmed that Greenwood has joined the cast of "Flint," the network's original movie about the Flint water crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Apple
|162
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 25
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC