Lyndie Greenwood cast opposite Queen Latifah in Lifetime movie 'Flint'

Lyndie Greenwood, known for her roles as Jenny Mills on Fox's "Sleepy Hollow" and Sonya on CW's "Nikita," has been cast opposite Queen Latifah in the film "Flint," according to the Lifetime Network. A Lifetime spokeswoman confirmed that Greenwood has joined the cast of "Flint," the network's original movie about the Flint water crisis.

