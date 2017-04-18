Letter: So maybe Syria should bomb Flint, Mich.
Thousands of beautiful babies have been poisoned in Flint, Michigan. Perhaps the Syrian government should drop some bombs on the state Capitol in Lansing because poisoning is such a heinous crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC