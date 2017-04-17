Lessons From Flint: Why We Miscalculate Investments

What was the grand total cost of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan? One straightforward and common measurement, used by the city itself, would account for the expense of replacing the infrastructure: an estimated investment in over 6,000 water pipes . Retroactively, however, it's easy to view headlines and understand avoiding this situation would have saved the city on a seemingly endless list of consequential costs, including 12 deaths, the felony convictions of government employees, lifetime birth defects from lead poisoning , and the hygienic health effects of residents too scared to use their water.

