Lawyer says shots fired at undercover Flint cop were 'misunderstanding'

The lawyer for a man accused of shooting at an undercover Flint police officer said the incident was a misunderstanding after the suspect was the victim of an alleged drive-by shooting. Datwan Anthony Stewart, 27, of Flint faces seven felonious assault charges and a felony firearm charge in connection to the shooting around 9 p.m. on March 30 in the 5400 block of Marja Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.