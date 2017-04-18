James Richardson, Jr. named Judge Marable Student of the Year
Flint Division Judge Herman Marable, Jr. and his Citizens Advisory Committee announced that James Richardson, Jr. of Flint has been selected as the Judge Marable Student of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year. James, 16, is currently a junior at Grand Blanc High School.
