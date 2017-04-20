Iraqi-American Doctor Who Revealed Flint Water Crisis Slams Trump & Travel Ban at March for Science

Among those who spoke out at the March for Science in Washington, D.C., on Saturday was Flint's Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, an Iraqi-American doctor who discovered the connection between rising blood lead levels in the children of Flint, Michigan, and the switch to the Flint River as a water source. State officials initially dismissed her findings, but she refused to accept their denials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.