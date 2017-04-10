How I learned to take the SAT like a rich kid
The summer before my junior year of high school, I boarded an airplane for the first time. Three hours later, I was in picture-perfect New England, where I was soon to be surrounded by a diverse and extremely accomplished group of peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|10
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC