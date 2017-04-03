How An International Grassroots Campa...

How An International Grassroots Campaign Beat Metal Mining Corporations

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: IPS

On March 29, this small Central American country's national legislature stood up to enormous pressure from global mining corporations and passed the world's first comprehensive ban on metals mining, a toxic industry that threatened El Salvador's water supply. This historic vote would have been unthinkable until very recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IPS.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min WPWW 20,942
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 2 Max Jensen 296
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
Michael Moore Mar '17 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb '17 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb '17 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Genesee County was issued at April 05 at 3:00PM EDT

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC