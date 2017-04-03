How An International Grassroots Campaign Beat Metal Mining Corporations
On March 29, this small Central American country's national legislature stood up to enormous pressure from global mining corporations and passed the world's first comprehensive ban on metals mining, a toxic industry that threatened El Salvador's water supply. This historic vote would have been unthinkable until very recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IPS.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|WPWW
|20,942
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Apr 2
|Max Jensen
|296
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC