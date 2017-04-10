Group files FOIA suit for emails of Michigan AG, staffers

In this Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette speaks at a news conference in Flint, Mich. Schuette was sued Tuesday, April 11, 2017, after his office rejected a public-records request for his and 20 staffers' private emails that a liberal advocacy group said were used to conduct government business over a six-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.