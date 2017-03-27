Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation na...

Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation naming memorial highway in honor of fallen hero Sgt. Joe Johnson

LANSING, Mich. A portion of Highway US-23 will be named in honor of Sgt. Joe Johnson under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder.

