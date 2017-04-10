Goodlatte Didn't Listen
Along with a small group of voters, I recently met with Rep. Bob Goodlatte to discuss a number of issues important to his constituents, incluidng health care, immigration, the federal judiciary and the federal budget. Mr. Goodlatte was not interested to hear us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
