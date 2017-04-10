Former CM Lifers receive Pulitzer Prize honors

The two award winners were E. Jason Wambsgans of the Chicago Tribune, whowon a 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photograph, and Karen Johnson, contributed to a victory in the Explanatory Reporting category as a member of McClatchey . Jake May, a former Central Michigan Life editor-in-chief, was a finalist in the Feature Photography category for his photos depicting the Flint water crisis.

