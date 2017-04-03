Former city attorney alleges illegal acts by Flint mayor in new lawsuit
Former City Attorney Stacy Erwin Oakes claims she was fired after she spoke out about illegal activities committed by the City of Flint and Mayor Karen Weaver. Erwin Oakes, a Saginaw County resident, made the claims in a lawsuit filed Monday, April 3, in Detroit U.S. District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Max Jensen
|296
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|Michael Moore
|Mar '17
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC