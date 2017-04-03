Flood warnings issued as Flint-area waterway approaches record level
The rainy and wintry mix has led to a flood warning for some waterways in Genesee and Shiawassee counties as at least one waterway could face record water levels, according to the National Weather Service. The Kearsley Creek is expected to crest at 10.3 feet by Thursday evening, three-tenths of a foot above flood stage, with the Swartz Creek forecast to top out at 10.1 feet, or one-tenth of a foot beyond the flood stage.
