Flood warnings issued as Flint-area waterway approaches record level

The rainy and wintry mix has led to a flood warning for some waterways in Genesee and Shiawassee counties as at least one waterway could face record water levels, according to the National Weather Service. The Kearsley Creek is expected to crest at 10.3 feet by Thursday evening, three-tenths of a foot above flood stage, with the Swartz Creek forecast to top out at 10.1 feet, or one-tenth of a foot beyond the flood stage.

Flood Warning for Genesee County was issued at April 07 at 4:43AM EDT

